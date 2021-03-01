Syracuse remains at No. 2 in latest Inside Lacrosse poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse remained at the No. 2 spot in Inside Lacrosse’s latest poll after a dominant 16-6 win over then-No. 5 Stony Brook on Saturday.

The Orange opened the season with back-to-back wins against top five teams — Loyola and Stony Brook. Syracuse (2-0) dominated offensively in the first half of both games, scoring a combined 20 goals. The Orange were without top scorer Emily Hawryschuk against Stony Brook. Hawryschuk was seen on the sideline with crutches and head coach Gary Gait said she had a lower body injury, but didn’t specify when, or if, she’d be back on the field.

Megan Carney and Sam Swart stepped up in Hawryschuk’s absence, combining for 10 of the team’s points against the Seawolves. SU’s defense caused 14 turnovers and goalie Asa Goldstock recorded 11 saves in the 16-6 win.

North Carolina continues to hold the No. 1 spot at 5-0. The Tar Heels garnered 340 points for this week’s poll, while the Orange were just behind with 319. According to Lacrosse Reference, Syracuse is favored in every game this season except its April 3 matchup against the Tar Heels.

Syracuse faces three different Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top-15 before its matchup with UNC. SU heads to No. 11 Duke this Saturday, then comes back home for a doubleheader against No. 4 Notre Dame. It hosts No. 15 Virginia Tech on March 27 in the Carrier Dome.