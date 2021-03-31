Syracuse’s game against Wake Forest canceled due to weather

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s first home game of the spring season has been canceled due to projected weather conditions, SU Athletics announced on Wednesday.

The No. 8 Orange (8-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) were supposed to square off against No. 10 Wake Forest (6-9, 3-1) for the third time this season. Syracuse won the last two matchups, both by a score of 2-1.

Syracuse is coming off a 2-1 win against Duke on Saturday. SJ Quigley and Pleun Lammers scored the Orange’s two goals, and Lammers was also named Co-ACC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season following her performance.

According to weather.com, Onondaga County is expected to receive a total of two to five inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing on Friday.

The Orange will travel to Kentucky on Sunday to play No. 5 Louisville for the second time this season. In the first matchup, Laura Graziosi and Charlotte de Vries each scored to lift SU to a 2-1 win. Eefke van den Nieuwenhof also made the game-winning goal-line clearance with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter.