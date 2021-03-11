Syracuse’s games against Miami, Virginia postponed due to contact tracing

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse volleyball’s games against Miami and Virginia have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Clemson program and subsequent contact tracing for the Syracuse program, according to a release from SU athletics.

The Orange played the Tigers at home on Sunday, and won narrowly, 3-2. This came after Syracuse fell to North Carolina 3-2 on Friday. In the Orange’s first of the spring season, sophomore outside hitter Vikotriia Lokhmanchuk and freshman right-side hitter Naomi Franco both ended with career highs in kills with 17 and 15, respectively.

After SU took the first two sets, Clemson stormed back to force the game into a fifth set. This included Tigers outsider hitter Camryn Hannah tallying 14 kills in the fourth set alone — she finished with 37 kills. The fifth set was back-and-forth, but an error by Clemson hitter Cate Long and a final kill by Syracuse setter Elena Karakasi earned SU the victory.

The Orange were set to face the Hurricanes on March 12 and the Cavaliers on March 13 for what would’ve been Syracuse’s fourth and fifth game of the spring season.

With the two weekend games postponed, and no indication of when they’d be made up, Syracuse’s next two matches will instead be on March 20 and 21. The Orange will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia to face off against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, respectively.