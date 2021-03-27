Syracuse adds USC transfer Shalexxus Aaron to roster

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse has added USC transfer and redshirt sophomore Shalexxus Aaron to its roster. The 6-foot-1 guard announced her transfer to Syracuse via Twitter on Friday night. She shot 40% from beyond the arc in 12 games last season (20-of-50) and averaged 6.5 points per game.

Head coach Quentin Hillsman’s team reportedly lost junior guard Emily Engstler to the transfer portal on Friday, along with freshman Faith Blackstone and sophomore Taleah Washington. The Orange also will be without point guard Tiana Mangakahia in 2021 after she declared for the WNBA Draft.

Aaron entered the transfer portal on March 11 after the Trojans missed the NCAA Tournament with an 11-12 record this season. The redshirt sophomore missed the 2017-18 season with a torn cruciate ligament, and also missed the 2019-20 season with injury. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Syracuse made the second round of the NCAA Tournament after beating No. 9 seed South Dakota State, but suffered a 36-point thrashing at the hands of No. 1 seed UConn on Tuesday. The Orange also lost to No. 1 seed UConn in the 2016 national championship game.

Aaron will join ACC Freshman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and Priscilla Williams, another strong 3-point shooter. Williams missed the NCAA Tournament with an upper body injury she sustained during the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament.