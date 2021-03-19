No. 11 Syracuse crushes No. 6 SDSU behind historic shooting, dominant zone

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

INDIANAPOLIS – There may be no bigger stylistic match in all of college basketball than Syracuse and the 2-3 zone defense. Jim Boeheim and the 2-3 zone have been synonymous with the Syracuse program since the 76-year-old coach began coaching Syracuse 45 years ago and built the program to national prominence. The length, the rotations and the principles that have frustrated opponents and helped spring multiple deep tournament runs with otherwise mediocre teams.

Almost all of the Syracuse-related questions asked to San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher this week were about the zone. How to simulate it in practice. How to prepare for it when you haven’t faced one anything like it all season. How to beat it.

Boeheim’s defense challenges a team to hesitate. To think twice. To make difficult 3-pointers in high pressure situations in foreign arenas. To beat a long, athletic defense that most nonconference foes have never seen in their careers.

During San Diego State’s practice on Monday, one Aztecs coach off-screen in their behind-the-scenes video offered his thoughts of the Orange’s 2-3 zone.

“It’s not like normal Syracuse. They don’t have the bigs like that.”

For all of the regular season, the Orange’s defense was not normal. More often than not, it wasn’t even good. In the opening stages of Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener, San Diego State had every open look it wanted. The Aztecs kept missing, missing, and missing some more — in total they launched 40 3s.

For 10 minutes in the middle of Syracuse’s dominant 78-62 upset in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, San Diego State didn’t make once. The spooked Aztecs shooters made 11-of-40 from the 3-point line and were held to a season-low 18 first-half points. SU used an 18-0 run at the end of the first half to take control, alongside 15 3-pointers, the most in program history during an NCAA Tournament game.

“He’s played it for 44 years plus and he plays it very well and there’s nothing he hasn’t seen,” Dutcher said of Boeheim.

Boeheim entered the game 10-2 as a lower seed in NCAA Tournament games since the 2003 National Championship. Tournament runs as a double-digit seed after mediocre regular seasons became a staple of the 2016 and 2018 teams and a part of Syracuse’s March identity, defined by the zone defense.

The 2020-21 Syracuse defense was not that, in fact, it was anything but.

The same Orange defense that had been picked apart by Pittsburgh, Clemson, Buffalo and Bryant stifled the Aztecs. Boeheim described the Orange’s defense as “the worst I’ve seen it,” following Pittsburgh’s 96-76 drubbing of Syracuse that appeared to be relegating the Orange into NIT conversations in January. When Duke made 10 first-half 3s against Syracuse on national television 26 days ago, Boeheim said one of his players admitted to not playing defense in the first half.

Early game roars from San Diego State fans, some of which traveled nearly 2,100 miles, turned to groans and silence as their rushed attempts kept clanking off the iron.

The Aztecs searched for a reprieve by continuing to launch 3s. Hoping one of their elite jump shooters would unlock the Syracuse zone. When they were covered, they missed. And standing wide-open with no one around, San Diego State misfired, too.

Syracuse’s bubble status the entire season was in spite of its defense, not because of it.

The Orange didn’t have the commanding center to anchor the 2-3 zone. Their defensive efficiency ranked in the 90s entering Friday night, not the typical top-20 defense that had spurned tournament runs of years prior.

The Orange’s top-30 offense earned SU a March Madness spot. But when that offense became a one-man show in the first half with Buddy Boeheim’s 16 straight points and Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier failing to score in the opening 20 minutes, the Orange’s defense rose. It lengthened.

Boeheim felt the Orange were playing their best basketball of the season entering March. Balanced scoring throughout the entire season had been usurped by Buddy’s shooting run. Lackluster defense and occasionally unexplainable performances gave way to increased defensive intensity.

The emergence of Robert Braswell and Jesse Edwards off the bench added dimensions to Syracuse that had been missing most of the season. Options that had previously been missing from some of SU’s prior tournament runs that ran only six or seven players deep.

Buddy Boeheim led all scorers in SU’s dominant win. Courtesy of Sara Davis | The ACC

This Syracuse team can play eight. After a bad opening start for the Orange’s defense that left multiple Aztecs’ shooters wide-open but resulted in misses, Boeheim went to his bench. Braswell hit a 3. Kadary Richmond notched a track block as a part of the Aztecs’ scoring drought. Edwards’ rebounding ability prevented SDSU from getting the ball into the lane.

The Orange’s defensive lineup held San Diego State off the board in the final portion of the first half. The Aztecs couldn’t go inside because of Edwards’ size, and Braswell pinched in defensively to help rebound.

At the other end, Syracuse’s offense had next to nothing in the opening frame besides Buddy, who went on a personal 16-0 run. Griffin and Guerrier didn’t score. SDSU’s physical defense forced the Orange out of their rhythm early, but it didn’t matter for Buddy.

The junior guard finished with 30 points, one point shy of a career-high that he had set eight days ago against Virginia. While SDSU typically employs a pack-line defense, the Aztecs had to push further and further out to stop Buddy.

It opened up looks for Richmond and Joe Girard III and eventually, the entire Syracuse offense. Buddy hit 3s off screens, off pull ups, off loose balls. His seven 3s in total tied a career-high.

Two weeks ago, many left Syracuse’s season for dead. The Orange had just been dealt back-to-back losses to Duke and Georgia Tech. Two weeks ago, Boeheim said he would have walked all the way to Indianapolis for a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. Now that the Orange are here, and now that the zone’s as dialed in as it’s been all season, they’ll stay for the next round.