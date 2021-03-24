County expected to open vaccine appointments for SU students on Thursday
Onondaga County expects to make a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Syracuse University students starting Thursday.
Eligible students can schedule appointments, which are set to last through Tuesday, at the OnCenter vaccination site in downtown Syracuse.
In addition to students with comorbidities and underlying conditions, the following students are also now eligible to receive the vaccine:
- students with a body mass index of 30 or higher
- students working on campus
- students working as a for-hire vehicle driver, such as Uber or Lyft, or in food delivery
- students working in child care settings
- students volunteering to serve in a public-facing role for a community organization
- students working in an in-person role at a P-12 school or school district
- students working in a paid or unpaid role in a health care setting
- students working in SU’s testing, contact tracing or other COVID-19 response teams
Eligible students can schedule an appointment at the OnCenter using the county’s COVID-19 vaccine website. Students will be required to provide proof of identification and eligibility when receiving their vaccines. Vaccination is free but proof of insurance is also required.
SU will operate a free shuttle from College Place to the OnCenter from 8:45 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. during the period.
Published on March 24, 2021 at 6:22 pm
