Setnor students reflect on performing during COVID-19

Augustine Sobeng looked forward to performing in the Setnor Student Recital Series before he finishes his master’s degree this spring. Sobeng’s hour-long performance on the organ on Saturday offered him a way to bring “life and color to music” and showcase his own voice and maturity in his piece, he said.

Every spring, Syracuse University’s Setnor School of Music puts on a recital series for juniors, seniors and graduate students to perform in. This year’s first recital took place Saturday, and the series will continue into May.

All recitals will be livestreamed, but performers are allowed to invite up to 10 people to view the shows while observing SU’s COVID-19 protocols.

“The peculiar challenge this particular year is that, because of the COVID pandemic and everything,” Sobeng said, “There (aren’t) that many opportunities to perform outside for people.”

For graduate students in the Setnor School, the recital is a requirement to graduate, and they’re expected to perform twice throughout their studies. But junior Allison Pasco had to go through an audition process that started last academic year.

At the end of her sophomore year, Pasco, a flutist, submitted recordings to a panel of jurors, who passed her through to the “performance honors” program. She had to prepare two pieces instead of one to audition for the performance honors program. The flutist will perform for an hour on March 27, showcasing her abilities in a solo setting.

“I’m excited for people to hear the work that I’ve put in and just hear myself,” Pasco said.

Similar to Pasco, graduate students such as Sobeng will perform over livestream through the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ website. While Sobeng would rather have more people viewing the performance in person, he said he has to keep in mind that people are still watching.

The livestreamed performances allow for friends and family who otherwise would not be able to watch the performances under normal circumstances to see what the students have been working on.

Graduate student Hannah Comia has family in the Philippines and is looking forward to sharing her performance with them over the livestream.

While all of the people who will be attending the performance in person have heard her play before, Pasco said the livestream makes the recital accessible for people who couldn’t normally attend, such as her parents. She also is looking forward to her old music teachers watching her performance.

“I’m just really excited to play for people that either haven’t heard me or haven’t heard me in a long time,” Pasco said.

This fall, students began selecting the pieces they will perform, and they will continue practicing until their performances. Sobeng wanted to test out his pieces in front of a crowd, but the pandemic made that difficult.

Performing in front of a camera rather than an actual crowd “doesn’t pack the same punch,” Sobeng said. Choosing pieces to perform virtually also requires more logistical planning, Comia said.

Although one of Sobeng’s instructors is currently on sabbatical, they will be at the recital and will see the performance.

“I wish I had a normal second year,” Sobeng said. “I’m looking forward to the time when I can return to this place, and under very different circumstances.”