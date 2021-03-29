SU senior neuroscience major dies

Sarah Riddle, a senior at Syracuse University, died last weekend, a university official announced Monday morning in a campus-wide email.

Riddle, who was majoring in neuroscience in the College of Arts and Sciences, was from Barboursville, West Virginia, Dean of Students Marianne Thomson said in the email.

“I, along with Chancellor Kent Syverud, send our deep sympathy and sincere condolences on behalf of the entire Syracuse University community to Sarah’s family, friends, classmates and all those close to her,” Thomson said. “We keep Sarah’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers as they grieve her passing.”

The Barnes Center at The Arch offers counseling services 24/7. Students can call 315-443-8000 to reach a counselor. Faculty and staff can also reach trained clinicians through the university’s faculty and staff assistance program by calling 800-437-0911.

Hendricks Chapel also offers support services to the entire campus community and can be reached at 315-443-2901.