SU creates program to admit local students who enlist into military

Syracuse University will institute a program to grant admission to local high school students who enlist in the military, the university announced Tuesday.

To be eligible for the program, Operation Veteran Promise, students must graduate high school in spring 2021 or later with a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher. Upon completing their term of enlistment and receiving an honorable discharge, the students will be guaranteed enrollment at SU.

“Syracuse University is again committing to student veterans because our campus knows firsthand the values service members bring to our campus community and beyond,” Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in an SU News release.

High school students in Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, Cayuga, Tompkins, Cortland and Madison counties will be eligible. SU will not require students to declare a major upon enlisting.

If a student reenlists after their first term, though, they will lose their ability to participate in the program. Operation Veteran Promise also doesn’t guarantee admission to any specific major, school or college.

The Operation Veteran Promise program is part of SU’s larger efforts to promote its image as a top school for veterans, which have also included the construction of the National Veteran’s Resource Center on Waverly Avenue.