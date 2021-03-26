SU increases tuition, financial aid for 2021-22 academic year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has expanded its financial aid commitment by about 7%, according to an SU News release on Friday.

The university’s budget for the 2021-22 school year includes $307 million in student financial aid — the highest allocation for financial aid in SU’s history. The news comes after Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Monday that SU was planning to host a fully in-person fall semester, beginning on Aug. 30.

For the 2021-22 academic year, tuition will increase by 3% for all full-time undergraduates. Tuition will total $52,240 for students admitted prior to fall 2018, and $55,920 for those admitted after that date. Room rates will increase by an average of 3.5%, and meal plans will increase in price by an average of 3%, depending on the selections by the student.

The Office of Housing, Meal Plan and I.D. Card Services will change the meal plan system for fall 2021. The new block plan system will allow students to select a set amount of meals for each semester. The changes were made in response to student feedback.

SU announced March 16th that the amount of first year applicants has increased by 24% from last year. Ryan Williams, vice president for enrollment services, said that the increases in both the number of applicants and the available financial aid demonstrates the demand for an SU education.

“The increase in our financial aid allocation is a testament to our enduring commitment to making it possible for any qualified student who wants to attend our great university to do so,” Williams said in the Friday release.

SU’s 2021-22 budget also plans for a 2.5% increase in graduate assistant stipends, with the new minimum stipend totaling $16,485. The Daily Orange reported this increase at the beginning of the month after graduate students expressed concerns over their wages. The minimum amounts for university fellowships have also increased to $16,485 for master’s students, but remain at $25,290 for doctoral students.