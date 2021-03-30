SU planning in-person graduation for Class of 2021, Class of 2020

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University will hold an in-person Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 during the weekend of May 22, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced in a campus-wide email Tuesday.

Public health conditions will dictate whether the university will need to hold more than one ceremony or whether guests will be allowed, Syverud said. All schools and colleges will host virtual convocations, he said.

“We will do everything possible to make this year’s celebration special for our graduates,” Syverud said. “However, this year’s activities will be different than years past.”

The in-person ceremony will also be livestreamed so that all families and friends can watch regardless of occupancy limits, Syverud said.

SU is also planning to host an in-person Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Sept. 19, Syverud said. SU postponed the Class of 2020’s Commencement amid the pandemic and held a virtual degree conferral in May.

The ROTC Commissioning event and Graduate Hooding Ceremony will also be held in person while being livestreamed, Syverud said. All other Commencement-related events will be held virtually, he said.

“Rest assured that there is nothing Syracuse University wants more than to celebrate our graduates with all the pomp and circumstance they deserve,” Syverud said. “That’s what we plan for. That’s what we hope for. And that’s what we intend to do.”