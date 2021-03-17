SU confirms emerging COVID-19 cluster in residence halls

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has confirmed an emerging cluster of coronavirus cases that is largely concentrated in residence halls, a university official announced Wednesday.

Students living in Shaw, DellPlain and Booth halls should exercise “enhanced vigilance,” Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in a campus-wide email. He said the cluster has the potential to spread “very quickly,” especially due to the close living quarters in residence halls.

The university has confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases since late last week, Haynie said. There are currently 52 active cases within central New York, and SU has confirmed 6 new cases since Monday.

Colleges and universities in New York state are required to move all classes online and limit on-campus activities if the campus’s positivity rate exceeds 5%. For SU — which has an on-campus population of about 17,600 students, faculty and staff — 880 positive cases within two weeks would require the university to go on pause.

“We will continue to update the campus community as we receive additional information related to this evolving situation,” Haynie said.