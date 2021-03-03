SU College of Law student dies from COVID-19 in Brazil

Zaiden Geraige Neto, a Syracuse University student pursuing a master of laws degree in the College of Law, died Tuesday of COVID-19.

Neto, who was studying virtually from his home in Brazil, was also a highly regarded class action lawyer and a law professor at the Universidade de Ribeirão Preto. He was 50 years old and is the first known SU student to die of the coronavirus.

Neto graduated from Pontifícia Universidade Católica in São Paulo, Brazil, with a masters and doctorate degree in law. He authored and co-authored dozens of articles and has published eight books about law theory and practice.

“Chancellor Kent Syverud and I join those across our community and the São Paulo community in mourning this loss,” Dean of Students Marianne Thomson said in a campus-wide email. “We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Zaiden’s wife, family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.”