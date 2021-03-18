After meeting his wife at SU, alumnus gives donation to SU Art Museum

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After meeting at Syracuse University in the ‘40s as art students, married couple Morton and Luise Kaish began to have their artwork showcased in institutions like the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the British Museum. But their shared love for education never left them.

Luise died in 2013, but the couple’s daughter Melissa and Morton are giving back to SU and its art museum through the Luise and Morton Kaish Gallery Endowed Fund. According to a press release, because of the donation, a named gallery will feature the couples’ artwork and SU will also establish a fellows program.

“We are so grateful to Morton and Melissa for their deeply meaningful gift,” said Vanja Malloy, the SU Art Museum director and chief curator, in the release. “The endowment will provide current and future students the opportunity to undertake original research and experience firsthand the power of art to act as a catalyst that transcends all the usual disciplines and boundaries.”

Supporting interdisciplinary knowledge has always been a passion for the Kaish family. In the release, Melissa remembered scholars being present around her family during her childhood.

When Morton returned to SU after serving in World War II, he saw that new faculty were more interested in “color, design and imagination” rather than the “discipline nature of composition or cast-drawing” that initially brought him to SU. Morton later taught his own students when he was a professor at the School of Art and Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT/SUNY).

Luise was a renowned sculptor who had work featured in major museums like the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the release, Morton said that his late wife had tremendous confidence. This was, in part, because of her role as a female sculptor in a primarily male field.

Despite the fund being a legacy of the Kaish family, a reminder of Luise has been near Carnegie Library for over five decades. According to a Daily Orange article, the 1951 senior class sponsored a statue of SU’s then-mascot, the Saltine Warrior. Students vied to have their design picked, and Luise’s statue was eventually chosen. Her work still sits on the Quad today.