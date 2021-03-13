Syracuse goes 2-2 in weekend series against Charlotte, Campbell

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After defeating UNC Charlotte on Saturday morning Syracuse narrowly dropped its afternoon game against Campbell in the Green & White Classic.

Against UNC Charlotte, Gabby Teran gave Syracuse an immediate lead with a leadoff home-run. It was the senior second baseman’s, second home-run of the season — her first being another leadoff homer in Friday’s opener against Charlotte. But the 49ers tied the game in the bottom of the first. Syracuse regained its lead in the top of the fourth inning off a home run from Neli Casares-Maher, her second of the season.

The Orange extended that lead in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs on three hits –– Teran on first after a walk, Angel Jasso drove her home on an RBI double, who then scored off an RBI single from Jude Padilla. Casares-Maher returned to the plate and gave Syracuse a commanding 5-1 lead on her second extra-base hit of the morning, an RBI double.

On the mound, Syracuse was led by freshman Lindsay Hendrix, who pitched 4 ⅓ innings, recording one strikeout in her first career decision following the win. Hendrix only allowed one run, being Charlotte’s equalizer in the bottom of the first which was unearned.

Advertisement

The Orange’s (6-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) hit two home runs against the 49ers to cap off an eight-hit 5-3 victory. In the second game against Campbell, Syracuse battled in the fourth inning to tie it at two, but an unearned run by the Camels sealed Syracuse’s 3-2 loss.

Hendrix was pulled for the experienced Alexa Romero, who pitched in Friday afternoon’s loss to Charlotte. Romero’s entered in the fifth inning, immediately hitting her first batter of the game before retiring the next two.

The 49ers took off in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two leadoff home runs against Romero, cutting the lead to 5-3. Despite leaving two runners on base, Romero was still able to escape the inning with the Orange still ahead.

Kaia Oliver, who won the second of Friday’s doubleheader, earned her second save of the season after retiring all three batters she faced.

Against Campbell, freshman pitcher Jolie Gustave made her second collegiate start, pitching a scoreless game until the bottom of the third inning when a two-run home-run by Cambell’s Claudia Ware spoiled Gustave’s outing.

But in the top of the fourth Syracuse’s offense picked up where it left off after the Charlotte game. A Casares-Maher double and a Toni Martin walk gave the Orange two runners on base. Then, with two outs, Rebecca Clyde brought Casares-Maher home on a game-changing RBI single.

Syracuse then loaded up the bases after Lailoni Mayfield was hit by a pitch, with its hit leader Teran on deck. Teran fielded the ball to the Camels’ third baseman Delaney McDilda, allowing Martin to score, tying the game at 2.

Campbell regained the lead an inning later when Diana Parker singled off of Romero and was replaced by Zaria Dunlap who was called on to pinch run. After recording two outs, Oliver was back on the mound to replace Romero. She immediately gave up a single that led to an error by Orange left fielder Olivia Press, leading to Dunlap’s game-winning unearned run.

The Orange couldn’t generate any offense in the sixth and seventh innings, allowing Campbell to hold on and prevail with the 3-2 victory.

Syracuse is set to return to action next weekend in a four game road series at Duke to begin ACC play.