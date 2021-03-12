Syracuse splits afternoon doubleheader with Charlotte

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Playing for the first time in nearly two weeks due to a pair of weather-related cancellations last Saturday, Syracuse softball split a doubleheader against Charlotte (12-6) on Friday afternoon. The Orange fell 3-2 in the first game after a late comeback by the 49ers in the bottom of the sixth. The second game saw SU (5-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) jump out to a 3-0 1st-inning lead before salvaging the afternoon with a 6-4 victory.

In the first game, the Orange picked up an early, 1st-inning advantage off a leadoff home run by second baseman Gabby Teran. It was the senior’s first homer of the season. Neli Casares-Maher singled into right field on the next at bat, but was able to advance to third after a fielding error by 49ers’ right fielder Imani Rochelle. Toni Martin followed that with a bunt that scored Casares after a throwing error by pitcher Lindsey Walljasper.

Even with Charlotte scoring a run in the bottom of the 3rd, SU was able to maintain their lead until the 6th inning when junior Anna Devereaux doubled into left-center field, scoring two runs. The Orange went down in order in the top half of the 7th, giving Charlotte their 12th win of the season. Despite striking out seven in a complete-game performance, Alexa Romero picked up the loss for Syracuse, dropping her record to 2-2.

In the second game, Casares-Maher and Martin began a two-out rally with walks in the top half of the 1st before catcher Jude Padilla hit a 3-run homer to left field, putting SU up 3-0. Kourtney Gremillion tied it up for the 49ers in the 3rd with a 3-run home run of her own off of sophomore Kaia Oliver, tying the game.

The 6th inning saw the Orange offense move the line easily. SU scored three runs on four hits in the inning, with Padilla, Martin and Teran all recording doubles. Charlotte tacked on a run in the bottom of the 7th, but weren’t able to mount a comeback, falling 6-4. Oliver finished the day with a complete game of her own, allowing seven hits and four runs over seven innings pitched.

The rubber match of the three-game series between the two teams will take place tomorrow afternoon at 10 a.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina. Syracuse will open conference play with four games at Duke next weekend.