Syracuse’s 4-game series postponed due to ‘impending inclement weather’

Syracuse’s four-game series against Georgia Tech this weekend has been postponed due “impending inclement weather and field conditions,” according to a release from SU athletics. New dates for the games will be announced at a later, the release added. The series would’ve been SU’s first home games after playing 19 consecutive road games to open the season.

Syracuse’s next series is now set to as an afternoon doubleheader against Buffalo on Tuesday. The first game, beginning at 2 p.m., will serve as the Orange’s new home-opener for the 2021 season at Skytop Softball Stadium. The second game between SU and the Bulls is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Orange (10-9, 6-6 Atlantic Coast) are coming off a four-game, weekend sweep over ACC rival Pittsburgh. In the opening game of the series, Alexa Romero tied a season-high with 12 strikeouts en route to SU picking up a 7-1 win. Syracuse later swept the doubleheader against the Panthers the following day behind 15 combined runs of offense, and improved to over .500 on the season with a 9-3 win on Sunday.

SU currently sits in seventh place in the 13-team ACC. No. 12 Duke currently leads the conference, with a 26-3 overall record.