SU falls to No. 14 Duke, 5-3, despite 2-run 7th inning

Alexa Romero had a tight leash against Duke on Friday, allowing one run on one hit in two innings before head coach Shannon Doepking brought out Jolie Gustave in the bottom of the third.

In Syracuse’s (6-6, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) first of four games this season against Duke (21-1, 9-1), Gustave allowed four runs, with one unearned, in the Blue Devil’s 5-3 win over the Orange. Duke, who has now won 15 straight games overall and seven straight in conference play, has climbed to No. 14 in the national poll. The team’s last and only loss was to Notre Dame on Feb. 20.

After a scoreless first inning, Duke got the first run on the board when Caroline Jacobsen scored on a passed ball behind catcher Geana Torres. Jacobsen reached base after working a full count and drawing a 3-2 walk. It was Romero’s first of three walks on the afternoon.

Gisele Tapia singled, moving Jacobsen to third, though the infielder was thrown out by Torres at third after she tried to advance on the passed ball.

Syracuse responded in the top of the third, also scoring one run on one hit. Angel Jasso singled through the shortstop, and Gabby Teran scored on a throwing error from Deja Davis.

The tie wouldn’t last long, however, as the Blue Devils retook the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Gustave worked Jacobsen into a 1-2 count, but the sophomore was able to foul a pitch off and slap a double to right-center field, scoring Jameson Kavel and giving Duke a 2-1 lead.

In the third inning, Duke added another run off a single from Davis that scored Kamryn Jackson. Gustave allowed a seven-pitch walk to Jackson, who led off the inning and proceeded to steal second. A groundout to Neli Casares-Maher allowed Jackson to advance to third, setting up the double from Davis.

Another Davis single through the right side in the bottom of the fourth extended the Blue Devil’s lead to 3-1. Gustave allowed two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, putting Duke up 5-1. Syracuse tried to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh, but down four, it was too little too late. Calista Almer hit a double to left-center field, scoring Paris Woods, and a throwing error two batters later from Shelby Walters allowed Teran to score.

But Torres stuck out swinging to end the inning, and Syracuse fell back to .500, dropping their second straight game.

Syracuse returns to play Saturday with a doubleheader against the Blue Devils, hoping to end the two games with their record in conference above .500 once again.