Syracuse’s doubleheader canceled due to low temperatures

Syracuse softball’s doubleheader scheduled for March 6 as part of the Villanova Invitational has been canceled due to low temperatures. The Orange were scheduled to play Hofstra and Villanova at 10 a.m. and 12:30 pm, respectively. Those games will not be made up.

The doubleheader’s cancellation marks Syracuse’s (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) fourth and fifth weather related cancellations of the season. The others included the Orange’s season-opening doubleheader against Notre Dame and a Feb. 26 afternoon game against Winthrop.

Syracuse is 17-12 in all-time meetings with Villanova and has not faced the Wildcats since the Orange played in the Big East in 2013. That series includes a 10-1 win on April 16, 2011, which is tied for the team’s third-most home runs hit in a single game (four). The Orange have played eight games against Hofstra and have won five of them.

Syracuse heads to Charlotte, North Carolina next weekend where it will face UNC Charlotte and Campbell in two doubleheaders on March 12 and 13.