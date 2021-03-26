Syracuse falls to NC State in OT, remains winless in ACC play

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Deandre Kerr drove the ball past Wolfpack goalie Leon Krapf for a goal off an assist from Noah Singelmann to start scoring for the Orange. But that goal — in the second minute of the game — was the only time the Orange saw the net all night.

The Orange (1-7-4, 0-6-3 Atlantic Coast) outshot the Wolfpack (3-8-2, 1-7-2) 12-6, but failed to build off of their early 1-0 lead. NC State tied it in the 15th minute and scored the golden goal three minutes into overtime for a 2-1 victory. In its ninth ACC game all season, Syracuse still remains winless in conference play.

Last week, head coach Ian McIntyre said Syracuse was “close” to success after putting up a 0-0 stalemate against then-No. 15 UNC. But the Orange didn’t fare better against unranked NC State. Just one shot was on target after Kerr’s second-minute goal.

“We created enough chances, but we probably didn’t test their goalkeeper enough to win the game,” McIntyre said after the 2-1 loss.

Advertisement

In the 15th minute, the Wolfpack scored to even the score at 1-1. Syracuse goalie Russell Shealy saved a free kick from NC State’s George Asomani, but NC State’s Pablo Pedregosa scored seconds later off of a shot into the lower left side of the goal.

In the second half, Syracuse had two chances off of corners, but didn’t convert on either. Syracuse’s second shot on goal came with five minutes left in regulation.

Like many games this season, fouls plagued Syracuse. Stephen Betz and Kyle Gruno got yellow cards, and Syracuse finished the game with 12 fouls compared to NC State’s seven.

After a scoreless second half and both teams still tied at one goal apiece, Syracuse and NC State went to overtime, where the Orange quickly gave up a goal to Aidan Foster in the 94th minute.

Syracuse will play out an out of conference opponent, Saint Francis, on March 30 for their final nonconference game of the 2020-21 season.