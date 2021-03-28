Inside SU’s Schine Sweet 16 watch party, 1st since pandemic began

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse graduate student Zoe Zimmer was excited for the “ambiance” in Schine Student Center. She was ready to watch Syracuse men’s basketball take on Houston in the Sweet 16, and though she admitted that her basketball knowledge was limited, she added that it didn’t matter — she was just happy to be at the watch party.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, students were able to participate in an SU-sponsored watch party. About 60 students came to the newly-renovated student center where social distancing measures were in place. The environment was COVID-19-safe, multiple students said.

“Everything is done well on the first floor, second floor and The Underground,” Zimmer said.

At 9:10 p.m., 45 minutes before No. 2 seed Houston tipped off against No. 11 seed Syracuse, the first floor of the student center was already at full capacity. Security officers told students to move either to the second floor or The Underground, where the game was being shown as well. Graduate student Mudit Dhama had to go downstairs to The Underground because he was surprised to find the first floor already full when he arrived, but was still excited to be a part of the event.

One sophomore who loved watching the game in the Schine rather than in his dorm room on his laptop was waiting in anticipation for the game to start.

“We’ll see how the ‘Cuse performs,” he said. “While I’m fairly certain how they’ll do, we will see how they come out.”

As the game began and the Orange got to a slow start, Schine remained relatively quiet except for some chatter. But as the Orange mounted a first half run to pull within a possession, the volume of the crowd started to increase. And by 10:40 pm, when guard Buddy Boeheim went to the foul line and tied the game with his third free throw with just less than five minutes to go in the half, the students in Schine erupted.

Buddy Boeheim ties the game and Schine reacts pic.twitter.com/XuznVhectz — Henry O'Brien (@realhenryobrien) March 28, 2021

The celebrations weren’t limited to students, either. Event staff employees, like Max Goldberg, were part of the watch party as well.

“One of the reasons I came to the school was because of the school spirit,” he said. “So anytime I have an opportunity to root for any team, I will go all the way.”

But the cheers were replaced with groans and frustration as the Cougars ended the first half on a 10-0 run. Many said the prospect of Syracuse winning left them uneasy about off-campus gatherings — such as the one at Castle Court when SU beat West Virginia last week. Some in Schine expressed concern that the aftermath could potentially be the same, with over a hundred people gathering, many without masks.

“If we win, (the Castle Court gathering) will probably be topped just because Syracuse will be going further into the tournament,” one junior said.

Henry O’Brien | Staff Writer

But Syracuse collapsed down the stretch, and the concerns never materialized. Initially, in the second half, the crowd was full of energy and enthusiasm, especially when forward Marek Dolezaj made the SU’s first field goal out of halftime. Then the deficit grew, and the crowd got quieter and the moans and groans started to get louder. One staff member shouted “No charge ref?” after Dolezaj was called for a blocking foul. And with about 35 seconds left in the game, crowd emptied.

Zimmer, like many others, was disappointed with the end-result, but still appreciated the experience.

“I really enjoyed the night because watching this game in here was something really fun,” she said.