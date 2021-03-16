Syracuse ranks No. 8 in latest national poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The Orange (7-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) are in the top-10 for the first time since 2018, a Syracuse team that finished 8-8 and lost to Duke in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

This spring, Syracuse has won both of its opening two games. In its spring opener against St. Joseph’s University, Syracuse won 4-1 with two goals from Chiara Gutsche off of corners in the fourth period to cement its victory.

Later that weekend, the Orange would hold off Towson in a 3-2 victory. While neither team scored in the second half, the Orange outshot the Tigers, 27-6, with 19 of those shots on goal.

All six of Syracuse’s next ACC matchups are also in the top-15 — No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 2 Louisville, No. 15 Boston College, No. 14 Virginia and No. 1 North Carolina. This fall, Syracuse lost to UNC, 4-3, in overtime in the ACC tournament semifinals.

Advertisement

Syracuse has a bye week this week, but will play Duke for the third time this season on March 27 after winning both of the previous matchups last fall.