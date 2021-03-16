Syracuse ranks No. 8 in latest national poll
Corey Henry | Senior Staff Photographer
The Orange (7-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) are in the top-10 for the first time since 2018, a Syracuse team that finished 8-8 and lost to Duke in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.
This spring, Syracuse has won both of its opening two games. In its spring opener against St. Joseph’s University, Syracuse won 4-1 with two goals from Chiara Gutsche off of corners in the fourth period to cement its victory.
Later that weekend, the Orange would hold off Towson in a 3-2 victory. While neither team scored in the second half, the Orange outshot the Tigers, 27-6, with 19 of those shots on goal.
All six of Syracuse’s next ACC matchups are also in the top-15 — No. 12 Duke, No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 2 Louisville, No. 15 Boston College, No. 14 Virginia and No. 1 North Carolina. This fall, Syracuse lost to UNC, 4-3, in overtime in the ACC tournament semifinals.
Syracuse has a bye week this week, but will play Duke for the third time this season on March 27 after winning both of the previous matchups last fall.
Published on March 16, 2021 at 3:12 pm
