UPDATED: Mar. 27, at 9:32 p.m.

The Syracuse Police Department responded to the 700 block of Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon and found a woman dead inside the house. The department is currently investigating a “non-suspicious death,” a department spokesperson confirmed.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Sgt. Matthew Malinowski could not confirm whether students were involved as of Saturday evening. “It’s still early on,” he said in a brief phone interview Saturday evening. A few hours later, SPD confirmed in a press release that the woman was found in 705 Euclid Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing as of 8:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Several residents of the 700 block of Euclid Avenue saw ambulances and police cars in the area for several hours on Saturday afternoon. The earliest that a neighbor heard sirens was before noon, a Syracuse University student who lives in a neighboring house said. An SPD crime scene unit came to the scene shortly after. Medical staff put an individual on a wheeled stretcher used for transporting hospital patients, another student who lives near the scene said.

Around 2:15 p.m., a Department of Public Safety officer knocked on the door of at least one neighboring house and asked if any suspicious activity had occurred in the past 24 hours, an SU senior who lives on the block said. The student responded that she had not seen any.

“I asked her what was going on, and she said she couldn’t disclose it, but that it was nothing that would impact me or my roommates personally,” the SU senior said.

The police unit left “almost immediately after that,” said the student, who preferred to stay anonymous.

This post has been updated with additional reporting.