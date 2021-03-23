SU’s season ends in NCAA Tournament 2nd round with blowout loss to UConn

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

SAN ANTONIO — With two minutes to play, the referees gestured for a substitution. UConn took out its starters, but head coach Quentin Hillsman stuck with his five veterans. Tiana Mangakahia calmly walked the ball up the floor, as she’d done time and again en route to becoming the program’s all-time assist leader.

With UConn up 39, a glorified practice took the place of an NCAA Tournament game. For the Orange seniors planning to forgo their final year of eligibility, it was the end. Emily Engstler canned a triple, and UConn turned the ball over on the other end.

Mangakahia trotted over midcourt one final time. The buzzer sounded, she rolled the ball away behind her, and Hillsman pointed to the locker room. She bowed her head and started walking as the final player to leave the court.

Syracuse (15-9, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) fell to Connecticut (26-1, 18-0 Big East) for the 26th-straight time, this time an 83-47 NCAA Tournament loss. The Huskies didn’t have 11-time national champion head coach Geno Auriemma (out for COVID-19 protocol) on the sidelines, but it didn’t need him either. UConn shot 55.1% from the field against the Orange and subdued SU 42-21 in the second half. Another season that started with SU players calling themselves a “top team” ended against the sport’s epitome of success.

Advertisement

The Orange were determined to make this year different. Four days before SU’s season opener against Stony Brook on Nov. 29, Engstler said, “This is the first year I feel 120% confident that we can finally prove everyone wrong.” Digna Strautmane followed by stating this Syracuse group could be “the” top team.

The Orange begrudged their original ranking of No. 23 to start the season, rose to as high as No. 18 and fell out of the Top 25 by Week 10. As SU faded further from the rankings, players became a broken record at press conferences, saying how this team was better and would silence the “critics.”

On Monday, Mangakahia cited SU’s size and experience as reasons why the Orange were confident they’d pull off the upset. In Syracuse’s 24th game of the season, an opportunity arose to see some players, “do a lot of things that people haven’t seen yet,” Mangakahia said. Just a few weeks ago, the Orange shot just a combined 17.2% in two games from 3 against No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 NC State, and they only lost by 13 and seven points, respectively.

In the first quarter, SU was once again toe-to-toe with the nation’s best. UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey said Monday that the Orange’s ability to convert from press to man or zone on the fly was a challenge, and early on it staggered the Huskies. Guard Christyn Williams carried on the first possession, and Syracuse found Kamilla Cardoso inside for a layup on the other end.

SU continued to vary its defenses to shorten the shot clock against star freshman Paige Bueckers and the Huskies, something the Orange found success doing in their first round matchup against South Dakota State. Every Connecticut shot was contested early. SU prevented the nation’s fourth-best scoring offense from finding a rhythm.

Cardoso kept SU tied at six points and Kiara Lewis knocked in a pair of free throws to tie again at eight. Strautmane was in position to put the Orange in front when she knocked the ball away at the high post. As it rolled towards the far sideline, she skid on her knee pads and scooped it back in play. But instead of a fellow Syracuse player, the ball found Williams with three seconds on the shot clock instead, and her heave banked in from 35 feet. A quick steal gave the ball back to UConn, and a Bueckers layup turned a potential Orange lead into a 13-8 deficit it would never make up.

Bueckers had been quiet but came alive after that point, finishing the half with 16 points. The Huskies finished the first half on a 10-3 run, capped by the All-American getting fouled in the corner on a 3-pointer and converting all three of her shots with 49 seconds to play. The Orange barely made 30% of their looks in the first 20 minutes.

During second half timeouts, Hillsman would pound his clipboard with his pointer finger. He’d rock back in his chair and search for the words to inspire some semblance of a comeback as the holes in his defense multiplied and the offensive possessions lacked the focus displayed earlier. It was all in vain.

Even Syracuse’s first-half 18-14 advantage on the boards vanished. Following a Mangakahia turnover, every Orange jersey turned and watched Evina Westbrook corral a missed jumper and lay it back in uncontested. Hillsman called another timeout, then Aaliyah Edwards did the same thing on the opposite block on the next play.

The last time these two teams met, UConn was on a 108-game win streak, and Syracuse was “trying to be a great team.” As another talented senior class exited a final time, again it’s the Huskies who reminded SU where it currently sits and who it’s still searching to become.