Syracuse moves up 1 spot to No. 5 in weekly rankings

Syracuse moved up one spot in this week’s Inside Lacrosse rankings, to No. 5, after beating Stony Brook 17-9 on Friday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

Freshman attack Owen Hiltz and junior midfielder Brendan Curry paced the Orange with five points each as SU went on a 9-0 run at the end of the first half that stretched well into the second half. Syracuse won its third straight game and improved to 3-1 on the year. Jakob Phaup won 16-of-25 of his faceoffs, just a week after he was dominated by Vermont and won just 6-of-21.

Syracuse and No. 4 Georgetown both moved up a spot in this week’s rankings after Rutgers, now No. 6, lost to Maryland by seven goals.

For the first time this season — and preseason — Duke is not in the No. 1 spot anymore. UNC took over the nation’s top spot following a 16-13 win over Virginia, while the Blue Devils beat unranked Jacksonville by 11 goals.

Syracuse plays Duke in two weeks in Durham, and is scheduled to play North Carolina on April 17 at home. The Orange’s next game is scheduled for Saturday against Hofstra, but the Pride are currently on a COVID-19-related program pause. Head coach John Desko said that if the game against Hofstra is postponed or canceled, SU would look to find a new opponent to play on Saturday.