Syracuse’s starting midfield line named to 2021 Tewaaraton Watch List

Syracuse’s entire starting midfield was named to the Tewaaraton Watch List, the award given to the best college lacrosse player at the conclusion of the season. Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic and Jamie Trimboli are the only Syracuse men’s players included on the list — there are also five SU players on the women’s list.

Curry, a redshirt junior, was included on the watch list for the third consecutive season. He’s notched five goals and five assists — four of which came in a 20-10 win over UVA — this season. Dordevic has a team-high nine goals this season, and was included on the watch list in 2020 as well. Trimboli, a senior captain, is on the list for the second-straight season. All three are All-Americans.

The watch list is adjusted throughout the college lacrosse season, meaning players not currently included can still be added. Syracuse’s three players on the list are the second-most from any program, behind Duke’s four. They’re among just over 50 players included on the current list.

The list will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s players on April 23, before the finalists will be announced in early May. Loyola attack Patrick Spencer was the award’s most recent winner in 2019.

Syracuse (2-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) plays an unranked Stony Brook team on Friday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.