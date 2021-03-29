Syracuse stays No. 4 in rankings after loss to now-No. 1 Duke

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

Syracuse remained at the No. 4 spot in this week’s Inside Lacrosse rankings after a 15-14 loss to then-No. 2 Duke on Thursday night. The Blue Devils moved up to the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings, switching places with UNC. This sets up a matchup between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 UNC this coming Thursday.

The Orange conceded a seven-goal run during the second quarter when the Blue Devils dominated time of possession and faceoffs. Jakob Phaup and Danny Varello combined to win just eight faceoffs, compared to 24 from Duke’s Jake Naso. Syracuse stormed back from the deficit in the second half, even taking a 14-13 lead with seven minutes remaining.

But Dyson Williams scored on a man-up play in the final five minutes, and Michael Sowers scored again. Syracuse had a chance to force overtime on the game’s final possession, but Brendan Curry shot wide right in the final 10 seconds, and Stephen Rehfuss’ final effort was saved by Duke goalie Mike Adler at the buzzer.

The Blue Devils overtook the Tar Heels in this week’s poll after UNC had the weekend off. Denver climbed to No. 5 and Virginia climbed to No. 6.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers beat Notre Dame 12-11 to hand the Fighting Irish their first loss of the season. Syracuse is scheduled to play No. 9 UND on Saturday, who dropped three spots in this week’s poll following the loss.