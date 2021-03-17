Former All-American attack Rob Kavovit dies at 45

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse attack and three-time All-American Rob Kavovit has died, his teammates confirmed Wednesday. He was 45.

With the Orange, Kavovit won a national championship in 1995 and played in four final fours during his time. His 10 assists in the 1995 championship run are a program record, and his 18 tournament points that year are fourth all time. As a sophomore, Kavovit scored four goals in the 13-9 championship game against Maryland for SU’s fifth NCAA title.

RIP to my former teammate and roommate #15 Rob Kavovit. He was one of the best players of all time and an even better person. So fortunate to have had the opportunity to know you. Miss you already. #HHH 💔 pic.twitter.com/YXgenOoVn0 — Casey Powell (@caseypowell22) March 17, 2021 Advertisement

His freshman year, Kavovit led the Orange in assists with 22, and his 36 points that season are 12th all-time for a Syracuse freshman. He led Syracuse in assists three of his four years, except 1997 when he was second behind Casey Powell. In total, his 121 career assists are seventh all-time at SU.

His senior year, though, was his most impressive. He was named a second team All-American and was second on the team in both goals (40) and assists (37). He scored four goals and four assists in four different games. In the final four, he also scored four goals in Syracuse’s 18-17 loss to Maryland.

In addition to spending four years at Syracuse with Paul Carcaterra, the two played together at Yorktown Heights High School (NY.), winning three state championships. Kavovit recorded 310 points at Yorktown Heights, good for third in school history behind former SU players Tim and Tom Nelson. He got his masters degree in physical therapy from New York Medical College in 2001 and has been working as a physical therapist since.

“As my very best friend …. I will always love and cherish our time together!” Carcaterra said in a tweet.