Syracuse men’s lacrosse remains at No. 6 in weekly Inside Lacrosse poll

Syracuse remained at No. 6 in Inside Lacrosse’s weekly rankings following a 17-13 win over unranked Vermont on Saturday.

Goalie Drake Porter made a career-high 20 saves, and SU’s proficient attack — which featured six assists from Stephen Rehfuss and three goals from Chase Scanlan — helped the Orange avoid an early-season upset at the hands of the Catamounts.

“When they did get their shots off, for Drake Porter to have 20 saves, that says something too,” head coach John Desko said. “I think he was seeing the ball very well today.”

Vermont exposed Syracuse’s backline vulnerabilities, at times pulling within two goals of the Orange. But ultimately, in the first game with fans back in the Carrier Dome in 370 days, Syracuse hung onto a four-goal victory and it’s No. 6 ranking, per Inside Lacrosse.

Duke remains in the No. 1 slot after beating Richmond, 13-6. Syracuse faces the Blue Devils on March 25 in Durham, North Carolina.

The Orange will play unranked Stony Brook on Friday before next weekend’s game against No. 18 Hofstra. This week’s top-five rankings were the same as last week’s, though Rutgers moved up a spot to No. 4 and Georgetown dropped a spot to No. 5.

Syracuse is now 2-1 following its season-opening loss to Army and two consecutive wins since.