No. 4 Syracuse’s 7-goal comeback comes up short in 15-14 loss to No. 2 Duke

From his knees, Duke goalie Mike Adler reached high with his stick to trap Stephen Rehfuss’ last-second attempt from a tight angle. Moments earlier, Adler reached out with his right leg, flashing across his cage on a shot from the top of the offensive zone by Tucker Dordevic. His kick parried away a fizzing shot with under 20 seconds left in the game. Adler made 10 saves on Thursday night, but none more important than those two, with Duke down a man, to ensure Michael Sowers’ goal three minutes earlier would win the game.

By dominating the faceoff X to the tune of 16-of-20 faceoffs in the first half, No. 4 Duke jumped out to a 12-5 lead at one point in the second quarter. The Orange scored seven goals on 14 shots in the opening two quarters, an efficiency that would typically lead to a comfortable lead, but they couldn’t match the firepower of the Blue Devils. However, a renewed defensive energy in the second half helped No. 4 SU claw back into Thursday night’s contest.

SU out-scored Duke 4-1 in the third quarter and 7-3 for the entirety of the second half. In the end, it came up just short and couldn’t find a fifth-straight win on Thursday at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Duke and Syracuse were separated by just one goal for the fifth consecutive meeting. Unlike the last three matchups, the No. 2 Blue Devils (9-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on top, 15-14, with Sowers’ hat trick-completing goal with 3:25 left fending off the Orange’s (4-2, 1-1) comeback after halftime.

The two teams traded goals to begin the game, but from 6:36 left in the first quarter to 5:29 left in the second quarter, the Orange lost every single draw. In that stretch, a one-point Syracuse lead transformed into a 10-5 advantage for Duke. The Blue Devils soon upped that to a 12-5 lead, the largest lead of the night.

In SU’s conference-opener against Virginia nearly a month ago, the Orange raced away to a 20-10 win sparked by winning nine-of-ten faceoffs in the third quarter. After halftime, controlling possessions helped a still-gelling defense allow just three goals and the offense to pour in 11. On Thursday in the first half, it was a lack of time with the ball that prevented Syracuse’s top-10 scoring offense the opportunities it needed to match Duke’s firepower.

To start the second half, Syracuse’s defense came out with a renewed focus and, drawing the faceoff battle 3-3. SU didn’t allow a goal for more than 11 minutes to start the third quarter and forced six turnovers. The offense took time to get rolling, but a pair of goals from Chase Scanlan and another from Brendan Curry with 25 seconds left in the third frame closed the Duke lead to 13-11.

Syracuse couldn’t capitalize on a Duke clearing violation early in the fourth quarter, nor a rare Sowers turnover moments later as he slipped on wet grass in the pouring rain. Finally Dordevic, on an invert, found Rehfuss in front of the cage for a dunk to bring Syracuse within one goal, 13-12. And a timely Danny Varello faceoff win and run into the offensive zone drew a flag and 30-second man-up chance for the Orange. Scanlan’s spinning backhand shot off a Rehfuss feed in front of the cage flew past a diving Adler to level the scores for the first time since it was 5-5 early in the second.

Dordevic planted and changed his direction on the left wing. He shot as he fell down to give the Orange their first lead since the 6:36 mark of the first quarter when their faceoff dry spell began. But Dyson Williams’ side-arm shot leveled the game once more less than two minutes later.

After a short dry-spell, Mitch Wykoff left Sowers to come out from behind the net on a premature slide, and the Blue Devils’ leading scorer faked high once then found a sliver of space through Syracuse goalie Drake Porter to give Duke the 15-14 lead it would hold on to.

The additions of Sowers, who’s on-pace to become the second all-time point-getter in NCAA Division I history, and Brennan O’Neill, the top-ranked incoming freshman by Inside Lacrosse, instantly made Duke a title favorite and preseason No. 1-ranked team. Adler, a transfer at the goalie spot, solidified a Blue Devils roster that lacked a championship-level goalie in year’s past.

And though North Carolina superseded them as the new No. 1 last week, the Blue Devils remain the measuring stick for every other contending program in the country.

“Any time you beat No. 1, it’s a statement,” head coach John Desko said prior to the game.

That message will have to wait for now. The Orange fought back throughout Thursday night, but in the biggest moments of the game, it was Duke that shined the brightest.