4 Syracuse ice hockey players named to All-CHA teams

Jessica DiGirolamo, Abby Molughney, Allison Small, and Hannah Johnson all earned 2020-21 College Hockey America’s end of the season honors, the conference announced Wednesday. Syracuse finished the season with an 8-6-1 conference record and a 0.567 win percentage, earning them the fourth seed in the CHA tournament.

DiGirolamo was awarded the league’s Defenseman of the Year and was named to the CHA’s first team. With 16 points, DiGirolamo led all CHA defensemen in points and ranked fifth nationally in points per game by a defenseman.

She led all Syracuse skaters with nine goals, most of them coming from a five goal weekend against Lindenwood. DiGirolamo finished her senior season with 26 career goals, a program record among defensementa.

Syracuse’s scoring leader, Abby Moloughney, was awarded the CHA’s Best Defensive Forward and was named to the CHA’s second team. Just like DiGirolamo, Moloughney’s 21 points finished among the league’s top 10 in scoring and ranks tenth nationally. Moloughney closed out the season with a seven-game point streak.

Senior goaltender Allison Small was also named to the CHA’s second team. Small earned her CHA weekly award after Syracuse’s two-game road sweep over Robert Morris to close out the regular season. The two wins saw Small give up just two goals while posting a career-high 49 saves in the Orange’s 3-1 Feb. 26 victory, the program’s fourth best performance in its 13-year history.

After transferring to Syracuse in the middle of her sophomore year from Quinnipiac, Small became the sixth goaltender in program history to surpass the 1,000 save milestone and also holds the Orange’s save percentage record at 0.925.

Hannah Johnson was named to the CHA’s all-rookie team. With three goals, Johnson is tied for second in goalscoring among defensemen, finishing the regular season with six points. This is the fifth consecutive season in which the Orange have had a player awarded to the all-rookie team.

The freshman scored her first career goal in a 2-1 loss against Robert Morris. Johnson leads all rookies in blocked shots with 12 and is heading into the postseason with four points in her last three games.