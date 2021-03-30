Syracuse freshman guard Kadary Richmond enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

One of the most promising guards in recent Syracuse memory is set to leave the program.

Freshman Kadary Richmond, the 6-foot-5 point guard who finished fourth in the ACC in steals per game (1.4), has entered the transfer portal, according to a Verbal Commits report. Richmond averaged 6.3 points and 3 assists in 21 minutes per game this season as the Orange’s third guard.

The Brooklyn native came to Syracuse as a four-star recruit whom Syracuse only saw in high school as a small forward. He instantly impressed in non-conference play, using his athleticism and length to change games defensively and blow past defenders. In SU’s second game of the season, Richmond recorded 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks.

It quickly became apparent Richmond was SU’s best defensive option at the top of the zone. He had a knack for jumping into passing lanes and turning steals into points on the other end.

In the halfcourt, Richmond gave SU a different look as a slasher. He scored 13 points in 15 minutes in Syracuse’s upset over Virginia Tech and took over the first North Carolina State game when starter Joe Girard III struggled — as he did for much of the season.

“He’s a really good playmaker,” Buddy Boeheim said after SU’s 76-73 victory over NC State. “He can get in the lane just about whenever he wants. He’s so hard to guard when he comes down the court with a full head of steam. He can just go by guys and get in the paint, make a play or finish.”

Richmond joins John Bol Ajak and Robert Braswell as players to enter the transfer portal. Sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier will reportedly test the NBA Draft waters. Any player in the portal or in the pre-Draft process can potentially return.

Source said that Kadary has received interest from Florida State and Kentucky. — Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) March 30, 2021

Recent players to transfer out of the Syracuse program prior to this year include Taurean Thompson, Matthew Moyer, Jalen Carey, Howard Washington, and Brycen Goodine. Arguably none of whom showed as much promise as Richmond.

During Syracuse’s improbable run to the Sweet 16, Richmond continued to provide sparks off the bench, but Girard’s improved play limited the freshman’s minutes.

Though his play earned Richmond a major role, he started just three games — when Buddy Boeheim sat due to COVID-19 protocol. Richmond earned more minutes, and likely will find them elsewhere.