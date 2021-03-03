Syracuse field hockey announces 8-game spring schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse field hockey has announced its schedule for the spring season. The Orange resume play after posting a 5-4 record in the fall and a loss in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament semifinals against two-time defending national champion North Carolina.

SU begins its season on March 6 at 2 p.m. with an exhibition against St. Joe’s. The teams will face off the following day in Syracuse’s second of three nonconference games to begin the spring. This will mark the first game of 2020-21 for the Hawks, who have already had two games — UCONN and Drexel — canceled in the month of February.



After the two-game stretch against St. Joe’s, Syracuse heads to Towson on March 14. Towson has not played since Nov. 3 of 2019 after its fall season was canceled due to COVID-19. They finished 3-16, ending 2019 on a four-game losing streak.

Syracuse’s first ACC game of 2021 comes against Duke on March 27. It is the first of six conference games the Orange will play, with the final regular season matchup of the year coming on April 18 against the Tar Heels.

In the fall, Syracuse was swept in two games against Virginia, losing their second matchup 3-2 in double overtime. SU went on to beat the Blue Devils, before losing to UNC for the first of two times in the fall. They ended their regular season by sweeping two games against Wake Forest and beating Louisville 2-1.

If the Orange finish as the top team in the ACC, they will go on to face UNC again in the conference championship, the winner of which receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on April 23.