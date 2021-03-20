Syracuse falls to 5-6 in straight-set loss to Georgia Tech

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Georgia Tech swept Syracuse in three straight sets, extending the Orange’s road game losing streak. The Orange have lost seven consecutive road games dating back to November 2019.

The Orange kept up with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top team in the first set, winning the first four points. An Abby Casiano kill and three straight attack errors from the Yellow Jackets lead to an early SU lead. The lead wouldn’t last long as Georgia Tech was able to string together multiple multi-points runs. Outside hitter Mariana Brambilla led Georgia Tech to victory in the first set — and led the team with 14 kills and 15 points in the overall match.

After two match cancelations last weekend, Syracuse volleyball (5-6, 5-6 ACC) faced Georgia Tech (11-2, 11-2). Coming off a win against Clemson on March 7 that evened Syracuse’s record at .500, the Orange were searching for their second straight conference win. But the Yellow Jackets proved too much for the Orange, sweeping Syracuse in three straight sets as the Orange’s record dips below .500.

Syracuse’s hitting percentage dropped to .102 following the match against Georgia Tech, its second-lowest hitting percentage this season. Syracuse also ended the loss with 28 points, the fewest amount of points in a season for a three-set match.

Outside hitter Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk led the Orange with nine kills. Fellow outside hitter Ella Saada followed Lokhmanchuk with six kills. The lack of kills contributed to Syracuse’s struggles. The Orange completed the match with only a combined 13 kills in the final two sets.

The Yellow Jackets started off the second set with a kill from outside hitter Mikaila Dowd and back-to-back service aces from Julia Bergmann. Surrendering consecutive points became a trend for Syracuse. Georgia Tech went on to have two more four-point runs in the set and finished the match winning six of the last seven volleys.

Early in the third set, the Orange showed a glimpse of light, keeping Georgia Tech within reach. The Yellow Jackets proceeded to win the next 12 straight points, effectively ending the Orange’s chances of a comeback. Georgia Tech’s 12-point run included three kills from Dowd, two kills each from Erin Moss and Isabella D’Amico and three Syracuse errors.

Syracuse travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face Virginia Tech on March 21 to complete its weekend series on the road.