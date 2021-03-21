Season-high in blocks, steals propels Syracuse over South Dakota State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

When Kallie Theisen tried to drive in the paint with less than five minutes remaining, the 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso was there to stop her. The freshman center put both arms in the air, and got a piece of Theisen’s underhand layup, making the ball clatter off the underside of the backboard. Then she snagged the rebound, and Syracuse went down to the other end.

The block was one of a program-record 14 during an NCAA Tournament game. Two years ago, Syracuse was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament — in the Carrier Dome — by the Jackrabbits after a 16-2 run and defensive collapse.

The Orange’s defense bailed them out in the rematch on Sunday evening. No. 8 seed Syracuse (15-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) rode its own scoring streak to close out a revenge victory over No. 9 seed South Dakota State (21-4, 14-0 Summit), notching a season-high 14 blocks and adding a season-high 13 steals (not counting its game against Division-II Lincoln). Emily Engstler had six steals, Cardoso had six blocks, and Syracuse advanced to the Round of 32 behind a 72-55 victory.

Engstler said postgame that she worked with her positional coach, assistant coach John Marcum, and the two set a personal goal of four steals. Digna Strautmane’s was 10 rebounds, Engstler added. Both met them, something Engstler said was “pretty cool.”

Advertisement

“Our players did a really good job of moving their feet, getting in front of the ball handler and getting some blocked shots,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said postgame. “As far as our steals were concerned, our pressure was just a factor.”

As SDSU’s Tylee Irwin brought the ball out of the backcourt during the fourth quarter, the Orange led by seven with a chance to expand Syracuse’s insurance. Hillsman said “making them uncomfortable” was crucial, and in that instance, guard Kiara Lewis did just that — she pounced when Irwin’s dribble wasn’t controlled enough, then crossed her up before turning and dishing to Tiana Mangakahia, who sank an easy jumper mere feet from the bucket.

In the final 30 seconds of the first half, Madysen Vlastuin tried to pick out a penetrating pass into Syracuse’s paint. But Engstler stuck both arms straight in the air, sent the ball straight back into Vlastuin’s face, and then exploded down the court after snagging the loose ball. The Syracuse junior outran the South Dakota State forward, swished an underhand layup and headed to the locker room up six points shortly after.

Moments before, down on the other end, Irwin tried to drive in the left lane for a layup. Running full speed ahead, she tossed up a shot that Engstler sent flying back toward the first row of the stands. The Syracuse junior helped Irwin up off the ground and jogged back the other way.

“We’ve prepared for it,” Engstler said when asked about blocks and steals. “And we’ve had a lot of pep talks and film and scout and even practice.”

All season, Syracuse has been a dominant blocking team. Behind Cardoso and Engstler, the Orange led the ACC in blocks and blocks per game — notching two more per game than the next best team. They were fourth in the conference in steals, too.

Sunday evening, that showed. South Dakota State turned the ball over a season-high 22 times, and Syracuse took advantage.

“We had to extend the floor, we had to press, and our players did a really good job of doing what we asked them to do,” Hillsman said. “So we gotta get some legs and get ready for our next game.”

Up six points, Engstler started in the middle of the paint and darted toward the player she was guarding when she saw Haley Greer raise the ball above her head in anticipation of a pass.

Engstler jumped in front, picked it off, and then dribbled to midcourt. She handed it off to Mangakahia, the fifth-year point guard sank a 3-pointer, and Syracuse stretched its third quarter lead.

And then moments later, Greer tried a stutter-step when driving in the paint for a layup. But Cardoso was to her left, Engstler was to her right, and the effort ended in the same way as so many others on Sunday afternoon — an instant rejection for the South Dakota State guard.