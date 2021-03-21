Syracuse defeats South Dakota State 72-55 to advance to the round of 32

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

AUSTIN, TEXAS –– Emily Engstler took a step behind the line on the left wing, checked her feet before letting a 3-pointer fly. Without a moment’s hesitation, she sprinted down the length of the floor to get in position for a potential rebound, the only thing that’d kept South Dakota State so close all game.

The ball found Engstler on the right block, and she tipped it past an SDSU player to Digna Strautmane. The possession culminated in another Engstler triple. Two Syracuse steals later, and the Orange had pumped their lead back up to a game-high nine points.

Coming out of the final media timeout in 2019, South Dakota State came alive to defeat the Orange with a 16-2 run and win 75-62. But nearly two years later to the day, Syracuse (15-8 , 9-7 Atlantic Coast) continued to surge and ultimately won 72-55 to advance to the round of 32. SU overcame a -9 rebounding disadvantage and just 36.8% shooting from the field to improve to 10-11 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Propelled by 14 blocks and 13 steals, SU’s defense exacted revenge on the Jackrabbits.

The similarities between Syracuse’s 2019 team and this year’s are numerous. The mindset of being a “top” team, despite what its current record suggests. The point guard, Tiana Mangakahia, is the exact same. When the fifth-year guard saw SU’s upcoming opponent, one thing came to mind.

“I was like ‘Yes.’ I was super motivated,” Mangakahia said after the Selection Show. “I feel like we should have won two years ago.”

Syracuse emerged from the opening tip with energy, bolting out to an 11-2 lead. Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis both drilled 3-pointers. Engstler and Kamilla Cardoso scored inside. But for the majority of the first, second and third quarters, the same things that plagued the Orange in March of 2019 — as well as much of this regular season — manifested again.

South Dakota State clawed back by exhausting the Orange. Rotations became more and more sluggish as the first 10 minutes wore on, and after the first quarter of play Syracuse led just 21-17 rather than continuing its initial trajectory. The Jackrabbits, despite not having a single starter above 6-foot-1, remedied their poor shooting start with second- and third-chance possessions while stifling SU at the other end.

Whether it was Quentin Hillsman screaming, “Tiana that’s not there,” as the guard heaved a half-court pass into three defenders when Cardoso wasn’t even looking. Or both Syracuse’s sideline and its family members in the Erwin Arena screaming, “Box out,” as SDSU guard Tylee Irwin found her way past multiple SU bigs to record one of her eight rebounds.

Still, Syracuse never let SDSU escape from arm’s reach after the Jackrabbits trudged to their first lead of the game at 28-27. The Orange relied on short scoring bursts, including a quick 8-2 spurt that sent the Orange into the half up 37-31. SDSU would not lead the rest of the game.

In the second, Syracuse upped its pressure further. Despite having just nine active players — Priscilla Williams sidelined and four other SU players suspended by the team for breaking COVID-19 protocols — Syracuse found the extra gear to surge in transition. Neither side could turn the tempo into many points in the third quarter, but Syracuse finally broke the ice in the fourth quarter, winning the frame 22-7.

Engstler finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and six blocks. Now, the redshirt junior and the Orange await SU’s upcoming opponent — High Point or No. 1 Connecticut.