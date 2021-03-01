Syracuse climbs 3 spots to No. 6 in latest Inside Lacrosse poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse moved up to No. 6 in Inside Lacrosse’s weekly rankings update after upsetting then-No. 2 Virginia, 20-10.

The 10-goal victory marked the largest ever for Syracuse over UVA — in 1938, the Orange won by nine goals. The Orange closed the game out on an 11-3 run in the second half, fueled by strong transitional play by the Orange offense and a solid defensive performance. SU held Virginia’s top scorer, Matt Moore, to just one assist on Saturday. Goalie Drake Porter finished with 15 saves.

Brendan Curry led the Orange offense with seven points (three goals, four assists). Three other SU players notched hat tricks: Stephen Rehfuss, Tucker Dordevic and Owen Hiltz. Hiltz, a freshman attack, got his first career start, in place of Griffin Cook, and finished with five points.

Syracuse (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) lost its season opener against Army on Feb. 21, but bounced back against Virginia (3-1, 0-1). The Orange produced only 11 goals on offense against the Black Knights. Beyond a first-quarter hat trick from Dordevic, SU’s midfield and attack were largely contained by then-No. 13 Army.

North Carolina, Maryland, Georgetown and Rutgers all moved up in this week’s poll, following UVA’s plummet from No. 2 to No. 9. Duke (5-0) remains in the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week.

Syracuse plays an unranked Vermont team on Saturday, and then Stony Brook the following week. The Orange won’t play their first away game until March 25 against Duke.