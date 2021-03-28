Syracuse cements victory over Duke in 5th set, evens record at .500

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Ella Saada took the court for her 103rd and final game in Syracuse on Sunday against Duke. In her four-year collegiate career, Saada played in every game and helped the Orange to its first NCAA Tournament run as a sophomore. On Sunday, following a 3-2 victory over Duke, Saada left the court holding a plaque etched with her collegiate accomplishments, marking the end of her Syracuse career.

In its last home game this season, Syracuse (7-7, 7-7 Atlantic Coast) pulled away in the fifth set after Duke (9-11, 7-8) tied the match at 2-2. Following a loss in the first set, the Orange dominated the Blue Devils on the blocking front in the second and attack in the third. Duke fired back and commanded the fourth set, 25-15. As the match came down the stretch, the Orange pulled away to defeat the Blue Devils 15-12 and evened their record at .500.

“It was a relief,” head coach Leonid Yelin said. “It’s a lot of pressure on the players who want to win for their senior, and it’s a relief that we were able to do that.”

The Orange fell behind after a series of attack errors from Saada and right side hitter Naomi Franco catalyzing a 7-2 run that led to a 13-7 Duke lead in the first set. Syracuse never returned from the six-point deficit, trailing for the rest of the set.

“I was excited and nervous, and I think that kind of got me a little bit,” Saada said. “It was a really emotional morning leading up to the game, and it caught me when we got out on the floor.”

Syracuse settled into a rhythm over the next two sets, dominating Duke 25-18 and 25-17, respectively. The Orange denied several Blue Devil attacks in the second set, blocking four kills with middle blocker Izzy Plummer and outside hitter Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk each delivering two. In the third set, Syracuse’s attack ignited with 13 kills past Duke’s defense. Despite dropping the first set, Abby Casiano said that the team refocused on their gameplan and the importance of the match.

The momentum shifted in the fourth set as Syracuse experienced attack struggles again. The Blue Devils jumped out with a 7-2 run from the start of the set. Syracuse was unable to string together a comeback, putting together only a few two-point runs to draw Duke’s lead to four. Duke took the fourth set, 25-15, tying the match at 2-2. Going into the final set, Yelin said that the team’s desire to win for Saada was paramount in regaining control of the match.

“It’s all about how we finish for the seniors because the last match is so important to them,” Yelin said. “It’s the last one. Never going to be again. Never going to be the same again. In the end, (Saada’s) teammates stood up and showed their will to win for her.”

In the final set, the Orange got out to a hot start mounting a 6-3 lead behind three kills from Casiano. However, the Blue Devils roared back, taking the next four points off of attack errors from Lokhmanchuk and Saada. The two teams split the following eight points until Syracuse exploded for a four-point run led by two kills from Franco and one from Saada to give the Orange a match point.

Following a Duke kill, the Orange attack forced the Blue Devils into a ball-handling error, winning the final set 15-12. As the team celebrated the final point, Saada said that the emotions of the day took over.

“I really wanted the win, like, really wanted it,” Saada said. “All the girls came and hugged me after we won, and I was so happy because I needed to win my final game in this building.”

Syracuse concluded its final homestand with two wins, settling its overall record to .500. The Orange will close out its season next weekend in Tallahassee, Florida, as they take on Florida State and North Carolina State.