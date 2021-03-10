SU will allow fans for men’s, women’s lacrosse games next week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced Wednesday that it has received approval from New York state to have student fans at the women’s lacrosse game against Notre Dame on Sunday and the men’s lacrosse game against Hofstra on March 20. SU did not specify how many fans would be able to attend each game.

Saturday marked the first game in 370 days that fans could attend in the Carrier Dome, and it served as the first step in SU’s pilot program for reopening the stadium. The men’s lacrosse game against Vermont, which featured just 250 fans after SU made 900 seats available, was “a huge success” that led to the state’s approval for the university to continue its pilot program, SU Athletics said in an SU News release.

The university prioritized student season ticket holders for the Vermont game and will now prioritize first-year and transfer students for the upcoming lacrosse games. This is due to “significant limitations” on the number of student fans that can be accommodated as part of SU’s pilot agreement with New York state.

Syracuse will not have fans for Thursday’s women’s lacrosse game against Notre Dame or Friday’s men’s lacrosse game against Stony Brook.

Student fans will receive detailed instructions on how to claim their ticket via email on Thursday, and they’ll be required to follow the same testing protocols as students who attended Saturday’s Vermont game: a COVID-19 test prior to game day, an additional rapid test on the day of the game and a PCR test within 72 hours after the game. Students will also sit in pods of no more than four people, spaced 9 feet apart, in the lower level of the Dome.

SU will assess its future attendance policy for upcoming games after these two games with in-person fans. The university is also working with New York state to refine and enhance its COVID-19 procedures for in-person fans.

The student-only events “continue to serve as important steps in our continued effort to ultimately welcome members of the general public back in a safe (manner),” SU Athletics said in the release.