Syracuse led 65-56 when Kadary Richmond hobbled off the court with an apparent right leg injury. Every fan awaiting New York state’s approval to return to the Carrier Dome would’ve held their breath.

The emerging point guard had been explosive all night, keying runs by making plays on both ends, recording six points, nine assists and four steals.

Minutes earlier, Syracuse center Jesse Edwards fouled out. SU needed his size against the Tar Heels’ supersized frontcourt. Then, the lead was 68-62 when Walker Kessler hauled in an offensive board over Quincy Guerrier, who limped to the bench holding the back of his left leg.

All Syracuse had to do was hold on for a minute. It led by six with 50 seconds left, but UNC rebounded a missed free throw and RJ Davis hit a 3 to make it 70-66. Guerrier tried to walk off his injury behind the baseline, where the marching band would normally be playing the fight song. Robert Braswell, in for Guerrier, got trapped along the sideline and threw the ball away. 70-68.

Even Joe Girard, a career 87% free throw shooter, missed two of four foul shots down the stretch. The stress in the Carrier Dome would’ve been palpable, yet there were no fans to feel it. Still, Syracuse did just enough to stave off North Carolina (15-9, 9-6) and capture a 72-70 victory.

The win gives Syracuse (14-8, 7-7 Atlantic Coast) a last-minute chance at building momentum before the ACC tournament begins on March 9.

Monday’s victory SU’s first in two seasons over a top-40 KenPom opponent (North Carolina entered at No. 33 in efficiency), though it’s a Quadrant-2 win because of UNC’s spot in the NET rankings. It was just the second of the year over an NCAA Tournament team.

“We know we have work to do,” junior Buddy Boeheim said. “We let a couple games go that we needed to win, and we know that… Coming into this, we were just like, ‘Why not? Let’s just go play.’”

There could’ve been fans at this game for the first time all season — Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved a limited number of fans starting Feb. 23 — but SU’s plan for filling the Carrier Dome hasn’t yet been approved by New York State. The Dome has been used as a COVID-19 testing center since the fall, for classes during the spring and opens this week as an “indoor quad” for students. But it remained empty for the Orange.

NY state is yet to approve SU's plan to return fans to the Dome. "We're okay with (SU's) testing protocol every day of the year but now all of a sudden, we have a problem for it to get fans in the building. It makes no sense," County Executive Ryan McMahon said. pic.twitter.com/miRWX15Y8N — Roshan Fernandez (@Roshan_f16) March 2, 2021

No one groaned when Syracuse gave up offensive rebound after offensive rebound. No season ticket holders could cheer any of Buddy Boeheim’s six 3s or when he joined the 1,000-point club late in the first half. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Buddy’s 26-point outburst was probably the best of his Orange career.

“Wish we had some fans here, but I guess maybe they’ll think about that last year,” Boeheim said sarcastically. “I don’t know. Might still be thinking it over by next year.”

Though there were no fans, a national audience witnessed Syracuse go on a 14-2 run on ESPN in the last four minutes of the first half. Buddy hit three 3s and Guerrier added one from the corner. Defensively, SU held the Tar Heels scoreless for the final three minutes of the half, reminiscent of what UNC did to the Orange late in the first game in Chapel Hill.

The spurt gave the Orange a 34-28 lead heading into halftime, a result that came out of nowhere. Before the run, it looked like UNC could own the paint and cruise. It constantly created open 3-pointers by driving and screening the top of the zone, but couldn’t convert any.

UNC’s outside struggles didn’t improve much in the second half as Richmond and Guerrier began to take over. Richmond was everywhere — deflecting passes, getting into the lane and making plays. He pushed the pace and found Buddy for an open corner 3, gold for a shooter getting face-guarded by defensive specialist Leaky Black.

Guerrier, meanwhile, started to take advantage of smaller defenders in the post. He didn’t practice Sunday after suffering a knee injury late against Georgia Tech, and Boeheim thought he’d be too banged up to go against the Tar Heels. In warmups, he jogged gingerly. But the sophomore forward tallied 18 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes.

Syracuse turned up the defense, too. With a lineup of Richmond, Buddy, Guerrier, Edwards and Marek Dolezaj, SU forced turnovers and protected the rim more serviceably with Dolezaj in his more natural position on the low block. Starting point guard Joe Girard played six first-half minutes and only returned when Richmond exited late.

The Orange still conceded opportunities as UNC got on the offensive glass, but challenged more shots at the rim during a 15-5 run. The give-and-take was enough for Syracuse to win its first game when losing the rebounding battle, which it lost 53-33.

Later on, Syracuse fought for two missed shots in a row, then Buddy finished an and-1 prayer in the lane for the third. Edwards flushed home an under-the-basket inbounds pass. Then Guerrier finished inside twice — once off an inbounds pass and another on a hit-ahead pass in transition from Richmond.

Against the bigger and stronger Tar Heels, Syracuse played bigger and stronger, at least for a stretch. The fans that couldn’t get through the doors would’ve loved it. Then they would’ve bit their nails in the helter-skelter closing minutes.

The Orange face another top-40 KenPom team on Wednesday — a rescheduled home game against Clemson — for SU’s regular season finale. It still has just a 19% chance at making the NCAA Tournament. But like Monday, Clemson presents another chance for Syracuse to lobby its way back into the conversation.