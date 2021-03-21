Syracuse is heading to Sweet 16 with last-second 75-72 win over WVU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

INDIANAPOLIS — The year is 2021, Jim Boeheim is 76 years old, and Syracuse is going to the Sweet 16 as an 11 seed.

This year’s group has Buddy Boeheim wearing the cape. The junior scored just three points in the first half, but erupted for 22 in the game’s final frame. In a two-possession burst down in the game’s final minutes, he hit a pull-up two, a stare-down 3, and three free throws in the game’s waning seconds. He hugged his teammates after WVU’s last-second heave got blown dead for a travel, then jumped with his teammates when the final buzzer sounded.

If the last few games were blockbuster superhero movies starring Buddy, the superstar, this was more of an ensemble cast. WVU’s pressure defense keyed in on Buddy — who entered averaging 26.2 points per game in six March games — but his sidekicks picked up the slack as he took a half to heat up. Every starter scored in the game’s opening seven minutes, and four finished with double figures.

But to ice the game, Syracuse didn’t need Buddy to play hero ball. Kadary Richmond found Robert Braswell for a 3 after a great back cut. Marek Dolezaj slipped to the cut and touch-passed to Quincy Guerrier for a dunk. Buddy hit free throws after WVU’s once-patented press gave SU a serious scare, but the Orange (18-9, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) held on for a 75-72 win over the third-seeded Mountaineers (19-10, 11-6 Big 12).

Advertisement

It was a perfect matchup for the Orange, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2016. West Virginia, which allows a high rate of open jumpers, ran into Buddy and a jump-shooting team. WVU head coach Bob Huggins called out plays opposite a coach who’s historically had his number. The Mountaineers clocked in as one of the five worst zone offenses in the nation, per Synergy, and Syracuse’s 2-3 unsurprisingly gave them fits.

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse crowd, reduced in size but leaning Orange, fueled the energetic Joe Girard III. Early on, the 33.1% shooter stepped into a pull-up 3 off a Dolezaj 3. He jogged back on defense after the jumper swished through, waving his arms up and down to encourage Orange fans. He slapped hands with Buddy at the top of the zone, clapped his hands twice, then several times more when Dolezaj took a charge to give SU possession back.

A few minutes later, Girard’s defender went under another Dolezaj screen, so Girard pulled up again, this time from about 30 feet. He sunk it — his third consecutive 3 to start the game — then hustled inside to poke away a steal on the other end. His fourth triple came from the logo, and he put his finger up to his mouth to shush the crowd on his way back down the court.

“It was really good to see the fans,” Boeheim said on March 20. “I think Joe really reacted to it the best. I think he’s missed that the most probably on the team.”

Girard, the ire of much of SU’s fanbase this year — and that of one anonymous ACC coach — showed up when it suddenly, desperately needed him. Though he didn’t score in the second half, Girard recorded 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

As Girard and Buddy paced the Orange offense, the 2-3 zone scatterbrained the Mountaineers. On consecutive possessions, guard Taz Sherman threw errant passes through the baseline. SU’s backline challenged shots at the rim and broke up lob attempts, with Jesse Edwards stepping into Dolezaj’s spot because of foul trouble. A flurry of 3-pointers saved WVU’s 3-point percentage before halftime, but Huggins’ team still turned the ball over 11 times in the first 20 minutes — one shy of its season average.

Defensively, WVU bled open looks. It helped off weak-side defenders. It helped off shooters. Occasionally, the Mountaineers doubled the post, seemingly at random. Its aggressive style made it vulnerable to slipped screens and off-ball screens.

In the five games leading up to Sunday, Syracuse was second in the nation in offensive efficiency. When Buddy caught fire again in the second half, it’s possible the best scoring team in the nation was operating.

West Virginia cut Syracuse’s lead to three in the second half, but Buddy responded with two more 3-pointers — one of which was wide-open at the top of the arc. Nobody picked him up. Buddy started 1-for-4 from deep but finished 6-for-13.

Then Syracuse went on a 12-3 run. Richmond came alive, and Dolezaj fed inside to Guerrier for a dunk. Sean McNeil hit a 3 to make it 72-66 with 53.5 left. The Mountaineers wouldn’t go away. It wasn’t pretty for the Orange, as WVU cut the lead to two after a missed Girard free throw and Syracuse struggled to break the press, but SU did just enough to hang on.

Three weeks ago, after Duke and Georgia Tech handed SU back-to-back losses, the Orange were kicked off the bubble. SU had barely scraped by Buffalo, Bryant and Northeastern, and it dropped two demoralizing games against lowly Pittsburgh. Hope was lost among fans and many commentators, as Boeheim has repeatedly referenced since.

The Orange then took their season on a 180 and beat North Carolina, Clemson and NC State, the latter in the ACC Tournament, to close the year and earn an 11 seed. The defense gradually improved, and Buddy picked up steam. SU won three of four games — the loss coming on UVA Reece Beekman’s buzzer-beater — all of which kept it alive.

Then came the drubbing of No. 6 San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Hinkle Fieldhouse. SU played as well as it has all year, the peaks and valleys act yielding to only skyscraping mountains. From the summit, it offensively overpowered West Virginia.

So SU got the March Madness invite, and as it’s made a habit of doing — Syracuse advanced to the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed in 2016 and 2018 — it’s flaunting the ticket for everyone to see into the Sweet Sixteen. Syracuse has officially had a more successful season than UNC, Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Texas, Illinois and Ohio State. It’s now advanced to three Sweet Sixteens since 2016, as many or more than any team in the nation besides Gonzaga and Michigan if the latter wins tomorrow. It hasn’t always felt like it in the regular season, but Syracuse has been a blue blood-level team in the last five years.

SU’s turnaround still isn’t over.