Syracuse advances to ACC quarterfinals after 67-61 victory over Boston College

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Syracuse leading 22-21 in the second quarter, forward Emily Engstelr caught a pass with her back heel planted on the three-point arc. After pump faking, drawing her defender off-balance, Engstler dribbled once to her right. With more separation — and a clearer look at the basket — Engstler committed to a shot, sinking the pull-up long range two.

On SU’s next possession, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi caught a pass behind the arc. With some room to shoot, Djaldi-Tabdi followed head coach Quentin Hillsman’s strategy and hoisted. As Djaldi-Tabdi’s shot caromed off the left side of the rim, Engstler wedged herself between two BC rebounders.

Once the missed shot began its downward trajectory, Egnstler lept, snaring the rebound over the outstretched arms of Boston College’s Ally VanTimmeran. After resetting the offense, veteran guard Kiara Lewis tried her luck at a 3. Once again, SU’s shot missed, and once again, Engstler was in position.

Positioned again on the left block, Engslter jumped, leaning right for the rebound. After grabbing the ball, Engstler landed sideways, on the back of Taylor Soule with another possession secured.

With Tiana Mangakahia sidelined with a lower body injury, announced pregame, Syracuse was without its top scorer from its matchup against Boston College on Feb. 25. The Orange were also missing Taleah Washington, Kiara Fisher, Khamya McNeal and Faith Blackstone — who violated team rules according to the broadcast. With a depleted lineup, the Orange (13-7, 10-7 Atlantic Coast) relied on a small lineup, led by veteran leaders Engstler, Digna Strautmane and Lewis to squeak past Boston College (8-12, 3-12) 67-61. Eventually, the three combined to score 42 points.

The last time Syracuse played Boston College, the Orange defeated the Eagles 92-75 in the Dome, after five Syracuse players scored in double digits on Feb. 25. Fifth-year guard Tiana Mangakahia finished with a season high 19 points after shooting 5-10 from the field, and 7-8 from the free throw line. But without its top scorer from the last matchup against BC, Syracuse was forced to turn to alternative scoring options.

That late February loss ended Boston College’s regular season, as the Eagles finished with just two conference wins — against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. BC’s defense allowed the second-most points in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and allowed opponents to shoot 46% from the field — ranking 328th in the nation.

But after winning its first round ACC tournament matchup against Pittsburgh, 67-56, Boston College won two of its past three games before Thursday’s second-round contest. In its victory over the Panthers, BC was led by a career-high 33 points from junior Cameron Swartz. While the guard shot 4-8 from behind the arc, she sunk 15-16 shots from the charity stripe, to sink the Panthers. While Swartz is averaging 13.5 points per game this season, she’s scored at least 17 points in BC’s three most recent games.

Early in Thursday’s game, Kiara Lewis began directing SU’s offense, attempting 11 shots in the first half. Late in the second quarter, Lewis dribbled along the top of the key and called to teammate Amaya Finklea-Guity to abandon her interior post positioning and set a screen. After Finklea-Guity screened Lewis’ defender, the post rotated back down to the basket.

As Finklea-Guity rotated, her defender stuck to Lewis, double-teaming SU’s guard. Noticing the wide-open Finklea-Guity, Lewis cut into the perimeter, drawing both defenders away from the basket. After dribbling between her legs, Lewis fired to Finklea-Guity for one of her three assists in the first 20 minutes.

There were also struggles for Syracuse’s guard attempting to manage her usual role as well as that of her backcourt counterpart.

With Mangakahia out, Lewis began possessions at the top of the key — rather than in her usual setup on the right wing. With two minutes left in the first quarter, with Lewis dribbling near the top of the key, she found a sliver of an opening in the Eagles defense.

As Lewis drove to the basket, Boston College’s Cameron Swartz stepped in front of Lewis, instigating contact, as both players fell to the hardwood.

“Foul!” Syracuse head coach Hillsman yelled.

The officials agreed — except they tacked an offensive foul on Lewis.

Hillsman’s team eventually outmatched Boston College despite struggles with just seven players entering the game for the Orange. Senior Digna Strautmane played one of her best games of the season, finishing with 13 points. The 6-foot-2 forward knocked away BC passes on the wings, and nailed a trio of 3’s — the most of any SU player.

Strautmane hit a catch-and-shoot 3 to give Syracuse a double-digit advantage, after diving for a loose ball on defense with 6:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Whether it was through Lewis’s drives to the basket, Strautmane’s long-range shots or Engstler’s instincts under the rim, Syracuse relied on its veteran playmakers to down the lowest-ranked team in the ACC tournament.

After middling through the first half, Syracuse began the third quarter on a 10-4 run, to give itself a comfortable 10 point advantage after a transition 3 from Strautmane.

Freshmen Cardoso and Priscilla Williams scored a combined 10 points after sitting out large portions of the first half due to foul trouble, the veterans controlled Syracuse’s offense.

While SU’s trio played the whole game, BC’s top playmakers struggled with foul issues. After a career-game against Pitt, Swartz played 27 minutes, scoring 11 points. After two early first half fouls, Boston College head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee sat Swartz for the remainder of the half. Soule also dealt with foul trouble in the waning minutes, and was on the bench with four fouls, with less than five minutes remaining.

Eventually, Syracuse’s depleted lineup survived, and will play No. 4 Florida State on Friday.