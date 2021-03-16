Syracuse announces replacement game against Holy Cross on Saturday

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

No. 5 Syracuse (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) will host Holy Cross (1-2, 0-2 Patriot League) on Saturday at 12 p.m, per SU Athletics. SU was previously set to play Hofstra on Saturday, but the team paused activities last week due to COVID-19 protocol.

Students will be allowed inside the Carrier Dome once again with the same protocols as previously announced.

There were brief rumors of potentially adding No. 10 Lehigh to the schedule this weekend with the Mountain Hawks on a bye. Former Syracuse star and current ESPN analyst Paul Carcaterra took to Twitter and asked Lehigh, “Would you all travel up to the Dome on Saturday?”

Hofstra is on pause … they were scheduled to play Cuse. Would you all travel up to the Dome on Saturday? Advertisement — Paul Carcaterra (@paulcarcaterra) March 15, 2021

Instead, Saturday will mark SU’s first game against Holy Cross.

“We don’t really want to have two weeks off before our next opponents,” head coach John Desko said following the Orange’s win this past weekend. “You don’t like to have that pause if you don’t have to.”

Syracuse travels to face undefeated No. 2 Duke next Thursday for its second ACC game of the year before returning home the next weekend to host No. 8 Notre Dame. Three of SU’s next six games are against current top-10 teams.