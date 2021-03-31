Guard Symir Torrence transfers to Syracuse from Marquette

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse has inked its first transfer of the offseason in Marquette combo guard Symir Torrence.

Torrence, a Syracuse native, announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday. The combo guard averaged 2.4 points per game in his freshman season at Marquette.

Formerly a top-75 recruit, Torrence played on the Albany City Rocks AAU team with Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III.

“We were more than just teammates,” Torrence told Syracuse.com. “We’re always going to be like brothers. We text each other often. They’re family in my eyes. I played with them in AAU. I played against them in high school.”

Torrence attended Vermont Academy (Vermont) before playing for Marquette last year. The 6-foot-3 guard projects to be a tough defender at the top of the zone. He played sparingly at Marquette, but could play a bigger role at Syracuse with the transfer of Kadary Richmond.

The NCAA is expected to approve a blanket waiver allowing transfers immediate eligibility, which would give Torrence the opportunity to play at SU right away.

The news comes a day after promising freshman guard Richmond entered the transfer portal. Richmond, redshirt sophomore Robert Braswell, and redshirt freshman John Bol Ajak are expected to leave the program. Forward Quincy Guerrier also announced he’s testing the NBA Draft waters.

There are also likely more outgoing transfers coming. The only expected returnees, reportedly, are Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard III and center Jesse Edwards.