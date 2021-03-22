SU planning in-person fall semester, warns about rising cases

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University is planning for a fully in-person fall semester, according to a campus-wide email from Chancellor Kent Syverud.

Although Syverud acknowledged that it is difficult to predict the implications of the coronavirus six months in the future, he expressed confidence that, with widespread distribution of vaccines and optimism from federal, state and local officials, SU can plan for “more normal” operations.

Monday, Aug. 30 will be the first day of classes for the 2021 fall semester. Syverud said the university will be cautious and vigilant and will do everything possible to support the return of international students to campus.

Syverud referenced the upcoming midpoint of the semester and reminded students that the pandemic is not over. SU has recently experienced a spike in cases, he said.

As of Sunday, SU has 92 active cases within central New York, and 275 students in quarantine. SU is also currently tracking a COVID cluster that emerged in Main Campus residence halls last week.

During the previous fall semester, SU was forced to move all classes online nearly two weeks before the end of the semester due to an outbreak that confirmed over 280 coronavirus cases on campus.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the threshold of cases for in-person learning to 5% of the student body — meaning SU would have to confirm 880 positive tests within a two-week period to be shut down — university officials have said that SU would take action far before that threshold is reached.