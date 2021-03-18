SU announces 2021 University Scholars

Twelve seniors have been named the 2021 University Scholars, the highest honor available to undergraduate students.

The faculty-run Syracuse University Scholars Selection Committee chose the scholars based on a range of criteria, including academic achievement, creative work, intellectual growth, personal statements and letters of recommendation, SU said Thursday in a news release.

Each undergraduate school or college nominates at least two academically outstanding students to the university-wide selection committee for each graduating class, according to the scholarship website.

Here are the 2021 University Scholars:

Katelyn Bajorek is an anthropology and history major in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Bajorek is also a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Jonathan Bosch is a sport analytics major in the Falk College and mathematics major in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Julie Coggiola is a music education major in the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the School of Education.

Alaba Danagogo is a biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Paige Koss is a finance and supply chain management major in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management and an information management and technology major in the School of Information Studies.

Patrick Linehan is a newspaper and online journalism major in the Newhouse School of Public Communications and a policy studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Maxwell School. Linehan is also a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Simran Mirchandani is a biochemistry and Spanish language, literature and culture major in the College of Arts and Sciences, an economics major in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Maxwell School. Mirchandani is also a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Daniel Oluwalana is an aerospace engineering major in the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Bobbi Whitney is an information management and technology major in the iSchool and a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Katherine Winebrake is a biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences and a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.

Lily Wolfer is an inclusive elementary and special education major in the School of Education.

Yantao Wu is a mathematics and physics major in the College of Arts and Sciences.