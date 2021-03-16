SA discusses policy recommendations, bias training for DPS

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Student Association Chief of Staff Kailee Vick introduced policy recommendations addressing bias training and transparency within the Department of Public Safety at an Assembly meeting Monday.

Vick’s recommendations for DPS included increasing bias training for DPS officers, with a minimum of one training session per semester. She also recommended that the department post information about officer attendance at those training sessions to the department’s website.

SA presented policy proposals to the department on Thursday, Vick said.

The recommendations come after the publication of former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s review of DPS in February and SA-sponsored focus groups with DPS this fall.

“Last semester, I presented the recommendations from InterFaith Works based on a number of student focus groups that we did, talking about recommendations about DPS safety,” Vick said.

Lynch’s 97-page report, which is the product of a year-long investigation into how the department interacts with members of the Syracuse University community, found that there was a serious erosion of trust between DPS and the campus community. Lynch and her team outlined 23 recommendations for the department as well as protocols for a review board that will oversee complaints against officers.

Over winter break, Vick developed DPS policy proposals with many members of SA, including Speaker of the Assembly David Bruen, Parliamentarian Josh Shub-Seltzer and Student Life Committee Co-Chair Ella Beauchaine.

During the focus groups in the fall, students provided similar ideas and raised similar concerns to those included and considered in the recommendations, Vick said. She hopes SA will remain involved in the process of presenting students’ concerns and recommendations to DPS.

“We do want to institutionalize this process in SA and with students,” Vick said. “This could lead to SA actively giving policy proposals to DPS and even other departments.”

There was overlap between the Lynch review and student proposals for DPS, particularly within communications, complaints and accountability, Vick said.

This is the first of many proposals SA will present to DPS and is just one step in addressing how the department engages with members of the campus community, Vick said.

“This is the first of many steps, and a couple of proposals is not going to fix the world of public safety at Syracuse University,” Vick said.