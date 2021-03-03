We need to stop overlooking the mental health of men

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Editor’s note: This column contains references to suicide.

With COVID-19, everyone’s mental health has taken a hit. Being on campus, I can attest to the pandemic’s negative effects on my mental health.

There is a key aspect to the mental health debate that is often overlooked, though, for men. There is a rule in our society that “men don’t cry,” which is a form of toxic masculinity. Shamed and often looked down upon for showing emotions, men have been deprived of a vital outlet for taking care of their mental health. It’s important now more than ever to smash this destructive stigma. Illnesses such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder do not discriminate based on an individual’s gender identity.

With each passing day, the suicide rate of men in America grows exponentially. In 2017, for every 100,000 people in the U.S., there was an average of 5.73 female suicides to 20.27 male suicides. Every day, young boys internalize the notion that boys are supposed to be stoic and strong and keep their emotions in check. How is this fair? Women are encouraged to talk about their feelings and mental health, while men are criticized for sharing struggles or showing emotions.

These misleading perceptions about how men should act are ones society has upheld for ages, and we need to take action to defeat this stigma. It’s important to check up on ALL of your friends and loved ones. Let them know you’re a safe space to confide in when they’re in need, that they won’t be judged or ridiculed for struggling. No one should ever have to suffer alone. Something as simple as letting someone know you care can lead to a positive change in their mental state. On a bigger scale, advocate for mental health resources and wellness and make use of existing ones, such as the Barnes Center at The Arch’s programs, as listed below. Normalize the culture, break the stigma and create a healthy and loving environment for us to all exist in.

Lauren Gaughran ‘24

Mental health resources on the SU campus: The Barnes Center offers counseling, 24-hour help services, therapy options and support services — all free to students.

National Mental Health Resources: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides help lines and various resources to help connect you with your local resources that are best fit for you.

Visit SuicideIsPreventable.org to learn about the warning signs for suicide and find local resources in your county. If you or someone you know may be at risk, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for immediate help.