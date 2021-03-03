Silver Wings club encourages students to volunteer during the pandemic

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Editor’s note: This column contains references to suicide.

As this pandemic makes the future seem so uncertain, it’s nice to get a glimmer of hope. At Syracuse University, this hope comes in the form of a new student organization and its founder. Sara Lim, an SU junior and an Air Force ROTC cadet, has started a chapter of Silver Wings, an organization that focuses on uplifting the community.

The chapter is part of a national organization that aims to bring together ROTC students and civilians in service. Its companion organization is the Arnold Air Society, a club that’s already up and running on campus. Both organizations hope to work together on service projects and encourage their members to get to know one another in the process.

With the pandemic and today’s political climate, we need to come together and support each other as much as we can. More students need to undertake projects that will build community and help others. Silver Wings inspires students to take such action.

Through Silver Wings, Lim hopes to give back to the community by helping with administering COVID-19 tests, by working on projects such as food or clothing drives on campus and by partnering with the Arnold Air Society on other joint projects.

These projects can make a big difference to people in the community suffering from the impact of the coronavirus. Job layoffs and food insecurity are real problems that increasing numbers of people are facing. By working on projects that decrease the likelihood of community members getting sick and that help people receive food donations, these organizations are making an important impact on the community.

Silver Wings is different in its membership process in that it requires people to take a test before joining, something that will bring students together and make their membership more meaningful.

“I’m excited to start up a Silver Wings chapter because it opens up opportunities for internships, scholarships and meeting other members all over the U.S.,” Lim said. This organization gives back to both the community and the members who are a part of it.

Having dedicated students involved in community service and different initiatives is so important because it means they truly care about the work they’re doing and the impact they’re making on those around them. Students who volunteer their time in meaningful ways should be an inspiration to the rest of us. Their passion for giving back should encourage us all to also get involved and do something for the greater good. Any small deed could mean a lot to those who have hit hard times.

If students don’t feel like they can make a difference on their own, joining a club where they can do work with other people is the perfect alternative. Silver Wings offers students the chance to meet members and make a difference.

As a national organization, Silver Wings tries to connect all of its chapters. Each year, the organization focuses its efforts on a specific project. This year, Silver Wings chose suicide awareness due to people’s declining mental health as a result of COVID-19 and social isolation. These national projects can inspire students to become passionate about uniting different communities and providing aid for an often-unaddressed problem.

The devastation and economic hardships of COVID-19 aren’t going to go away or rapidly improve any time soon. Now is the time to come together and make others’ hardships all a little bit more bearable.

So, volunteer, start projects such as food and clothing drives, and do whatever you can to help communities and people who were hit harder by the pandemic than ourselves. Students who want to join Silver Wings should contact Sara Lim at slim13@syr.edu. Meetings are currently held via Zoom on Thursday evenings at 8 p.m.

If every student gave back a little bit to the community, the world would be less dreary, and people might have more hope.

Visit SuicideIsPreventable.org to learn about the warning signs for suicide and find local resources in your county. If you or someone you know may be at risk, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for immediate help.

Skylar Swart is a sophomore political science major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at saswart@syr.edu. She can be followed on Twitter at @SkylarSwart.