Schumer, Gillibrand join calls for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Friday evening joined calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following allegations of sexual harassment.

Several women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior, including two former aides who have worked in his administration. Cuomo has dismissed demands for his resignation in recent days, asking the public to await the results of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigation into the allegations.

“It is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York state. Governor Cuomo should resign,” Gillibrand and Schumer said in the statement.

Gillibrand and Schumer’s condemnation of Cuomo’s actions followed similar coordinated statements from other members of New York’s congressional delegation earlier on Friday, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler.

In the past week, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and other state politicians have demanded the three-term governor’s resignation. The state Assembly on Thursday approved an impeachment investigation into Cuomo’s alleged misconduct.

The governor also faced criticism earlier this month after it was revealed that top New York aides undercounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing home deaths last March.

If Cuomo were to resign or be impeached, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Syracuse University graduate, would take his place.